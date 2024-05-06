Sapient Capital LLC Invests $388,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $306.89 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.40 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 861.72, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

