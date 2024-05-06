Sapient Capital LLC Invests $474,000 in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,373.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.00 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). Primerica had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

