Sapient Capital LLC Invests $528,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after buying an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4 %
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.07.
View Our Latest Research Report on EMR
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.