Sapient Capital LLC Invests $599,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $908.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $358.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $951.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $817.16. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.