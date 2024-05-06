Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 40.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 788.4% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $132.94 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $209.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.15.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.