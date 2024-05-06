Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Performance

MSB opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $22.39.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 134.88%.

Mesabi Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.