Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $561,000 Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,426 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 30.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 211,238 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 49,330 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mesabi Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the third quarter worth about $221,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
MSB opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $22.39.
Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Mesabi Trust’s payout ratio is currently 134.88%.
Mesabi Trust Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
