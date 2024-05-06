Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $89.25 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.09, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

