Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZWS. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ice Mountain Llc sold 249,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $7,996,607.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,505,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,161,346.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 741,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,964,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

See Also

