Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.06

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Sappi Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42.

Get Sappi alerts:

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sappi Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.