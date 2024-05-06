Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $133.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $93,549.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $93,549.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,576,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

