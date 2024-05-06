Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $7.05

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.05, but opened at $7.28. Sasol shares last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 104,837 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5248 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sasol by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

