Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 511,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 335,950 shares.The stock last traded at $55.66 and had previously closed at $55.13.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 92,295,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,475,420,000 after buying an additional 1,971,133 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,278,000. Solitude Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,679.1% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 513,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 484,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after purchasing an additional 306,204 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.