Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Lessened by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 102,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 100,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

