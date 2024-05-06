Scotiabank Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$212.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$212.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$208.50.

WN traded up C$3.15 on Monday, hitting C$188.65. 61,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,780. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$170.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$144.41 and a 52 week high of C$188.69.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.70 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, research analysts predict that George Weston will post 11.8758003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. In other George Weston news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total value of C$11,474,503.92. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Michael Bunston sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$183.27, for a total transaction of C$422,079.10. Insiders have sold a total of 151,008 shares of company stock worth $24,350,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

