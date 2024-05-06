Scotiabank Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Target Price to C$46.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.50 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AND. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.43.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.05). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of C$169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$165.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.8439434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
