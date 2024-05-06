Scotiabank Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FTNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.81. 14,471,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,978,480. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,556 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

