Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $25.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.

Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 13.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 375,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

