Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $25.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.10.
Several research firms recently commented on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.
