Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $36.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of SEE stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $47.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 66.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 165,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

