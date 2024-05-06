Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $31.14 on Monday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

