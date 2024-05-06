Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9 billion-$7.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $31.14 on Monday. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

