Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHAK. TD Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.24.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 197.80, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $4,253,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,437 shares in the company, valued at $51,089,670.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,608 shares of company stock worth $10,178,861 in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 19.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

