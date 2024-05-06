Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,579,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1,893.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

SIVR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.25. 987,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,717. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $28.50.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

