Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 11,877 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.59% of Northern Technologies International worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Northern Technologies International stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.72. 67,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,645. Northern Technologies International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $176.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.