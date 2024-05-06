Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 305 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average of $75.15. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,084,338 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Loop Capital raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

