Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,234,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,852,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after buying an additional 9,703,425 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,269,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,550,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,060 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,744,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,741 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,822,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,557,000 after acquiring an additional 390,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,693,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

