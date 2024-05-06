Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,135 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in MYR Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYRG stock traded up $7.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.00. The company had a trading volume of 72,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.10. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $181.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

