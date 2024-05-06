Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $876,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 164,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,781,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.15. 747,200 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.17.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

