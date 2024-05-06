Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,698,000 after buying an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Option Care Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,146,000 after buying an additional 120,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

OPCH traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.09. 550,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

