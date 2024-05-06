Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $587,000 in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,106,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after purchasing an additional 356,862 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,228.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 919,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 891,840 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 522,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,574,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPIP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,157. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

