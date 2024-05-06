Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Shopify by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 3.4 %

Shopify stock opened at $74.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.43 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

