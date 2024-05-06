Sight Sciences’ (SGHT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of SGHT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,321. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $10.97.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sight Sciences

In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $51,424.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 12,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $63,860.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,750,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,213,703.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,129 shares of company stock worth $173,375 over the last 90 days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $850,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 20,282.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,895,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 2,881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Sight Sciences by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,629,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 174,737 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

Further Reading

