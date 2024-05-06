Silicon Motion Technology’s (SIMO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIMO. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.63.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.00. 177,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.79.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

