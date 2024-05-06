Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.750-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.75-12.90 EPS.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. 1,595,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,981. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.22.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

