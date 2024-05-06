Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.75-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.08.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.44. 1,568,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,609. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.68. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day moving average is $138.41.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

