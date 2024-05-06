Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $408,567.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 43,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 911.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the period. 41.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. Sinclair has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $840.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.70%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

