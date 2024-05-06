SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.50.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of SITE opened at $152.42 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total transaction of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 177,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after acquiring an additional 56,234 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $283,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

