Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 149,302 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.29% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $24,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

TSLX opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

