Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.50 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 169,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,266. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 225,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 66,348 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 170,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,811,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,818,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

