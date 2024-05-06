Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.77. 13,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 24,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $684.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

