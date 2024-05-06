Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after purchasing an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.87. The stock had a trading volume of 422,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.40 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $2,001,149.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock worth $31,585,640 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

