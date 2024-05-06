Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 0.5%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.44 and last traded at $160.14. 846,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,306,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.77.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,585,640 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

