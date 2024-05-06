SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,935. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

