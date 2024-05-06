Spire Wealth Management Acquires 4,867 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH stock remained flat at $76.93 on Monday. 2,769,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,699,692. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2492 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

