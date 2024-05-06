Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,698 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.84. 470,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

