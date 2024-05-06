Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.30. 2,478,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,579. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day moving average is $282.76. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

