Spire Wealth Management Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.95. 3,080,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.38.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

