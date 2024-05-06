Spire Wealth Management Has $5.82 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,250.80. 202,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,279.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,184.44. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,427.04. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

