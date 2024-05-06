Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 650.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after acquiring an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,416,000 after acquiring an additional 555,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,287,000 after acquiring an additional 553,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,401,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,829 shares of company stock worth $965,274 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,093. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

