Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.53. The company had a trading volume of 728,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

