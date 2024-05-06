Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV remained flat at $76.23 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,957,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,058. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.31.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

